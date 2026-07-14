The Life, Legacy, and Path to Beatification of Fulton Sheen

Audio only:
Who was Venerable Fulton Sheen, and why does his life continue to inspire Catholics around the world? In this episode of Catholic Answers Live, Msgr. Jason Gray explores the remarkable life and legacy of one of America’s most influential Catholic evangelists. Discover how Sheen became a radio and television pioneer, earned the respect of Protestant audiences, championed the missions, and approached politics through the lens of the Gospel. The conversation also explains the Church’s beatification process, the meaning of titles like Servant of God, Venerable, and Blessed, how miracles are investigated, and the evidence behind the miracle attributed to Sheen’s intercession. Finally, the episode reflects on what Sheen’s beatification means for the Church in America and where listeners can continue learning about his life and teachings.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:25 - Who was Fulton Sheen?
- 04:15 - How did Sheen become a radio and tv star?
- 09:30 - How did Sheen’s protestant audience view and think of him?
- 13:20 - The beautification process for Sheen
- 15:27 - Sheen and the Missions
- 17:25 - Sheen’s view of politics
- 21:50 - What would Sheen think of Catholic media today?
- 24:58 - How did Sheen get into media?
- 31:57 - What was Sheen’s process of creating episodes of “Life is Worth Living.”
- 33:49 - How does the Pope figure out who can be beautified?
- 36:50 - What is the difference between Servant of God, venerable, and Blessed
- 37:50 - How decide if something is a miracle or not?
- 43:40 - What was the particular miracle performed by Sheen and what is the evidence for it?
- 49:50 - What does Sheen’s beautification mean to the United States and the world?
- 52:25 - Where can I go to know more about Fulton Sheen?