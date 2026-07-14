The Life, Legacy, and Path to Beatification of Fulton Sheen

Who was Venerable Fulton Sheen, and why does his life continue to inspire Catholics around the world? In this episode of Catholic Answers Live, Msgr. Jason Gray explores the remarkable life and legacy of one of America’s most influential Catholic evangelists. Discover how Sheen became a radio and television pioneer, earned the respect of Protestant audiences, championed the missions, and approached politics through the lens of the Gospel. The conversation also explains the Church’s beatification process, the meaning of titles like Servant of God, Venerable, and Blessed, how miracles are investigated, and the evidence behind the miracle attributed to Sheen’s intercession. Finally, the episode reflects on what Sheen’s beatification means for the Church in America and where listeners can continue learning about his life and teachings.

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