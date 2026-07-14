Objections to Mary – Intercession and Titles Explained

“Should we pray to Mary?” This question opens a discussion on the role of Mary in Catholicism, addressing biblical support for praying to her and the concept of mediatorship. Other topics include the significance of Mary’s titles, the Immaculate Conception, and the belief in her perpetual virginity, providing a comprehensive look at Marian devotion.

Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter

Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com