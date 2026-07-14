Objections to Mary – Intercession and Titles Explained

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/should-we-pray-to-mary-mediatorship-and-titles-explained
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“Should we pray to Mary?” This question opens a discussion on the role of Mary in Catholicism, addressing biblical support for praying to her and the concept of mediatorship. Other topics include the significance of Mary’s titles, the Immaculate Conception, and the belief in her perpetual virginity, providing a comprehensive look at Marian devotion.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:25 - Where does the Bible say we should pray to Mary?
- 05:30 - Isn’t Jesus the one mediator between God and man?
- 10:20 - If Mary was sinless, why did she need a savior?
- 14:35 - Where is the Immaculate Conception in the Bible?
- 18:55 - Why do Catholics give Mary titles that seem to belong only to Jesus?
- 21:25 - Doesn’t calling Mary “Mother of God” make her sound like a goddess?
- 30:00 - Didn’t Mary have other children after Jesus? Why do Catholics say Mary remained a virgin if the Bible mentions Jesus’ brothers and sisters?
- 44:32 - Why do Catholics kneel before statues of Mary?
- 48:25 - Isn’t the rosary vain repetition?
- 51:00 - Why ask Mary to pray for us when we can go directly to God?
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