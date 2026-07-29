www.catholic.com/audio/cal/should-christians-drink-alcohol-truth-scandal-and-hope
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“Should Christians drink alcohol?” This question opens a discussion on the balance between moderation and faith, while also addressing related topics such as the implications of truth-telling and scandal, and the Vatican’s recent doctrinal notes on Marian titles. Other questions include the role of hope in salvation and the significance of confession for Protestants.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:28 - Should Christians drink alcohol?
- 15:07 - Can telling the truth be considered the spreading of scandal?
- 22:25 - Given the doctrinal notes given by the Vatican recently on the titles Mediatrix and Co-Redemptrix, does it affect our understanding of Marian consecration?
- 29:08 - I heard Karlo and Brayden recently talk about faith and charity and their role in salvation. What is the role of hope in relation to salvation?
- 35:03 - Should I attend a men’s event or my 35th anniversary?
- 40:31 - Why can’t a Protestant just decide to go to confession and get absolution?
- 46:46 - When making the sign of the cross, is it better to say Holy Spirit or Holy Ghost?
- 51:05 - Why wasn’t the sacrifice of Jesus done earlier? Why did God wait so many years to redeem us?
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