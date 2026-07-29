Should Christians Drink Alcohol? Truth, Scandal, and Hope

“Should Christians drink alcohol?” This question opens a discussion on the balance between moderation and faith, while also addressing related topics such as the implications of truth-telling and scandal, and the Vatican’s recent doctrinal notes on Marian titles. Other questions include the role of hope in salvation and the significance of confession for Protestants.

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