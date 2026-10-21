La Salette, Mejugorje and More | Ranking Marian Apparitions (Encore)

This Catholic Answers Live episode explores how the Church evaluates and ranks Marian apparitions, explaining the official categories used to judge reported visions and whether Catholics are required to believe them. The discussion also examines specific and controversial cases, including Fr. Michel Rodrigue, La Salette, and Medjugorje, helping listeners understand how the Church discerns authenticity, safeguards the faithful, and distinguishes approved devotion from private revelation.

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