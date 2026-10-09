www.catholic.com/audio/cal/is-there-a-connection-between-prophets-and-modern-seers-judith-and-inerrancy
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“Is there a connection between prophets and modern seers?” This question opens a discussion on the links between Old Testament prophets and contemporary figures like those at Fatima and Medjugorje, while also touching on the implications for the book of Numbers. Additional topics include the presence of errors in the book of Judith and the nature of scriptural inerrancy.
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Questions Covered:
- 06:29 - Is there a connection between OT Bible prophets and modern day seers like at Fatima and Medjugorje? How does this then relate to the book of numbers?
- 19:42 - Why is the book of Judith in scripture when it contains errors?
- 32:24 - Does the inerrancy of scripture have to ascend beyond assertions?
- 46:21 - What does the mark of the beast have to do with the American dollar being irrelevant and declining in the future? How can someone discern the predictions in Revelations in revelation?
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