Is There a Connection Between Prophets and Modern Seers? Judith and Inerrancy

“Is there a connection between prophets and modern seers?” This question opens a discussion on the links between Old Testament prophets and contemporary figures like those at Fatima and Medjugorje, while also touching on the implications for the book of Numbers. Additional topics include the presence of errors in the book of Judith and the nature of scriptural inerrancy.

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