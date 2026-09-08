www.catholic.com/audio/cal/is-salvation-outside-the-church-possible-pope-and-dogmas
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“Is salvation outside the Church possible?” This question opens a discussion on the relationship between salvation and the Catholic Church, touching on topics such as the role of the Holy Spirit in guiding individuals to the Church, the authorship of the New Testament, and the complexities surrounding the papacy and anti-popes. Additionally, the conversation addresses the apparent tension between traditional teachings and Vatican II’s perspectives on salvation.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:25 - 2 Maccabees 2:5 describes Jeremiah hiding the Ark and Revelation 11:19 shows the Ark. Why do you insist it is Mary?
- 07:24 - How can I know Holy Spirit is leading me to the Catholic Church?
- 13:41 - Is it right to say that the Catholic Church wrote the New Testament since the Church came first?
- 17:30 - How would you show a Protestant the priesthood in the New Testament?
- 24:41 - Who chooses the Pope? Why have there been various anti-popes? How do we know we have the right one?
- 41:37 - How do you reconcile no salvation outside the Church with Vatican II’s teaching that those outside the Church can attain salvation, if both are infallible teachings?
- 46:21 - If the Church says there are dogmas which “must” be believed, why doesn’t it have a list of those dogmas/beliefs?
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