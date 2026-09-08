Is Salvation Outside the Church Possible? Pope and Dogmas

“Is salvation outside the Church possible?” This question opens a discussion on the relationship between salvation and the Catholic Church, touching on topics such as the role of the Holy Spirit in guiding individuals to the Church, the authorship of the New Testament, and the complexities surrounding the papacy and anti-popes. Additionally, the conversation addresses the apparent tension between traditional teachings and Vatican II’s perspectives on salvation.

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