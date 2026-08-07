www.catholic.com/audio/cal/is-raphael-lying-to-tobias-keys-to-peter-and-vatican-ii
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“Is Raphael lying to Tobias?” This question delves into the intriguing moment in Tobit where Raphael identifies himself in a way that raises doubts about honesty. Additionally, the discussion touches on the unique role of Peter in relation to the keys of the kingdom, the Ethiopian Bible, and the biblical foundations for Vatican II, showcasing a rich exploration of faith and scripture.
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Questions Covered:
- 04:13 - I was reading Tobit 5 where Raphael appears to Tobias and Tobias doesn’t recognize him as an angel. In v11 he asks what tribe he’s from, and Raphael replies saying he’s one of Tobias’ relatives. What’s going on here? It sounds like an angel is lying to Tobias.
- 16:14 - I’m a catechumen and kind of between Orthodoxy and Catholicism right now. When Jesus gives the keys to Peter, later in that chapter he gave the rest of the apostles to ability to bind and loose. Catholics say that they keys give the pope the ability to bind and loose, but if the rest of the apostles have that, what makes Peter unique?
- 28:43 - What do you know about the Ethiopian bible and the books of Enoch?
- 33:08 - What recommendations do you have to get a Catholic typological understanding of the bible?
- 42:23 - Is the scripture materially sufficient for salvation?
- 52:45 - What are the biblical bases for Vatican II and becoming modern?
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