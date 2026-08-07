Is Raphael Lying to Tobias? Keys to Peter and Vatican II

“Is Raphael lying to Tobias?” This question delves into the intriguing moment in Tobit where Raphael identifies himself in a way that raises doubts about honesty. Additionally, the discussion touches on the unique role of Peter in relation to the keys of the kingdom, the Ethiopian Bible, and the biblical foundations for Vatican II, showcasing a rich exploration of faith and scripture.

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