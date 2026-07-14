How Is Mary the Mother of God? Immaculate Conception and More

“How Is Mary the Mother of God?” This question opens a discussion on the significance of Mary in Catholic theology, including her role in Revelation 12 and the implications of Matthew 1:25 regarding her relationship with Joseph. Other topics include the biblical foundations for the Immaculate Conception and the Assumption, as well as addressing concerns about Marian apparitions.

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