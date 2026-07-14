How Is Mary the Mother of God? Immaculate Conception and More

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/is-mary-the-mother-of-god-immaculate-conception-and-more
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“How Is Mary the Mother of God?” This question opens a discussion on the significance of Mary in Catholic theology, including her role in Revelation 12 and the implications of Matthew 1:25 regarding her relationship with Joseph. Other topics include the biblical foundations for the Immaculate Conception and the Assumption, as well as addressing concerns about Marian apparitions.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:50 - I’m a former non-denom. Mary is why I became Catholic. Does the Church see a connection between Rev 12. And Mary giving birth to God on earth?
- 11:40 - Can you elaborate on Matthew 1:25 and why it doesn’t mean that Mary and Joseph eventually had relations?
- 18:20 - What biblical evidence is there for Immaculate Conception and the Assumption?
- 29:30 - Can you help me understand the recent document that backed off the idea of Mary as Mediatrix?
- 35:49 - My aunt says Marian apparitions are demonic. We tell her Mary always points to her son, but she doesn’t listen. How can we reach her?
- 43:00 - Where is the Immaculate Conception rooted in the Bible?
- 48:30 - Why do Catholics say the prayer, “Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, we love you. Save souls.” Mary and Joseph don’t save souls. Jesus does.
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