Is Jesus Directly Related to King David? Authority and Silence

“Is Jesus Directly related to King David?” This question delves into the nature of Jesus’ lineage and his connection to the royal line. Additionally, the discussion touches on how to argue from authority without reaching a stalemate, the challenges of the argument from silence in apologetics, and advice for first-time catechists teaching elementary students.

Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter

Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com