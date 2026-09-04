Is Jesus Directly Related to King David? Authority and Silence

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/is-jesus-related-to-king-david-authority-and-silence
Audio only:
“Is Jesus Directly related to King David?” This question delves into the nature of Jesus’ lineage and his connection to the royal line. Additionally, the discussion touches on how to argue from authority without reaching a stalemate, the challenges of the argument from silence in apologetics, and advice for first-time catechists teaching elementary students.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:03 - How is Jesus actually related to King David? Is he just one of many family members, or is he the direct descendent in the royal line? Or something else?
- 17:24 - How does one argue from authority when they have an intellectual based argument. How do you not end in a stalemate?
- 28:54 - Can you elaborate on why the argument from silence doesn’t work in your book Evidence for Christ?
- 41:08 - Did Jesus disobey the commandment to honor his parents when he was found in the temple?
- 47:51 - I’m starting to teach catechism to elementary kids. What advice would you have for a first time catechist? How does one evangelize one’s parents?
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