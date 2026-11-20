www.catholic.com/audio/cal/is-it-sinful-to-play-gta-6-radionics-and-true-church
Audio only:
“Is it sinful to play GTA 6?” This question opens a discussion on the moral implications of engaging with violent or sexually graphic content in video games. The conversation also touches on the permissibility of radionics for Catholics and how to articulate the Catholic Church’s unique position as the true Church to friends of different faiths.
Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter
Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com
Questions Covered:
- 01:51 - Would it be sinful to play Grand Theft Auto 6 and commit violent or sexually graphic acts within the game?
- 18:43 - My dad is kind of into radionics; is that permissible as a Catholic, and what is your opinion of it?
- 32:17 - How can we explain that the Catholic Church is the one true church without telling my Protestant friend he’s an unbeliever or lacks something when he has Jesus Christ?
- 46:25 - Of all the Christological views the Orthodox have, like Nestorianism or Monophysitism, which are compatible or not compatible with what the Catholic Church calls the hypostatic union?
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us