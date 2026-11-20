“Is it sinful to play GTA 6?” This question opens a discussion on the moral implications of engaging with violent or sexually graphic content in video games. The conversation also touches on the permissibility of radionics for Catholics and how to articulate the Catholic Church’s unique position as the true Church to friends of different faiths.

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