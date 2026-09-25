Is God Killing People Different Than Murder? Bible Translation and KJV Laws

“Is God killing people different than murder?” This question leads to a discussion on the nature of divine actions versus human actions, particularly in light of the couple in Acts of the Apostles. The conversation also touches on the challenges of translating difficult biblical terms like “Selah” and examines the strict interpretations often associated with the KJV Bible.

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