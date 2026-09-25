www.catholic.com/audio/cal/is-god-killing-people-different-than-murder-bible-translation-and-kjv-laws
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“Is God killing people different than murder?” This question leads to a discussion on the nature of divine actions versus human actions, particularly in light of the couple in Acts of the Apostles. The conversation also touches on the challenges of translating difficult biblical terms like “Selah” and examines the strict interpretations often associated with the KJV Bible.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:27 - In the context of the couple in Acts of the Apostles who are struck down by God, Is God striking and killing people fundamentally different then a person killing a person? Is it a fundamentally different act?
- 16:03 - How should modern bible readers understand words that even the septuagint translates had a hard time translating? Words such a Selah.
- 29:27 - Why do those who follow the KJV bible have a much more strict approach that almost becomes legalistic?
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