www.catholic.com/audio/cal/is-doubt-normal-in-ocia-authority-purgatory-and-prayer
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“Is doubt normal in OCIA?” Many individuals experience uncertainty and anxiety during their faith journey. This episode also addresses the authority of the Church in determining the canon, the nature of purgatory in relation to earthly time, and the interpretation of the Old Testament in light of God’s love.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:40 - I’m in OCIA. I’m committed to joining but is it normal for doubts and anxiety to cloud the mind?
- 15:25 - How is the argument for the authority of the church in deciding the canon not circular?
- 29:00 - How does time in purgatory work in relation to time on earth?
- 41:45 - Do we take the Old Testament literally? My non-Catholic friend can’t believe that a loving God would allow those horrible things to happen?
- 51:06 - Is there a line where prayer to the saints can become sinful?
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