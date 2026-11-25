www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-to-prepare-for-thanksgiving-arguments-and-more-tips
Audio only:
“How do you internally prepare for Thanksgiving arguments?” This episode addresses the challenges of family discussions during the holidays, while also exploring why non-Catholics admire the Pope, the nature of the Anti-Christ, and how Catholics can reconcile biblical references to a flat Earth with scientific understanding.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:15 - HOW do you internally prepare for Thanksgiving arguments?
- 11:45 - Why do non- Catholics love the Pope so much?
- 22:20 - Is the Anti-Christ a person or can it be an event or some sort of spirit of the AntiChrist in the world?
- 33:52 - The Bible talks about flat Earth. However science says the Earth is round. If we believe the Bible and everything in it. How do we as Catholics reconcile our beliefs with the science refuting that the earth is flat?
- 46:00 - Does animation as a hobby and joined a community. They used old software that might be pirated. If he does projects using this would it be considered cooperation with evil?
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