How Do You Justify Replacing Holy Days? Apostles and Mary

“How do you justify replacing Holy Days?” This question leads to a discussion on the evolution of celebrations and supposed connections to pagan roots. Additionally, the conversation touches on how the Catholic Church fulfills the fivefold ministry of Ephesians 4:11 in the absence of the Apostles and explores historical evidence regarding the journeys of Apostles like Peter and John.

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