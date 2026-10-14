www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-do-you-justify-replacing-holy-days-apostles-and-mary
Audio only:
“How do you justify replacing Holy Days?” This question leads to a discussion on the evolution of celebrations and supposed connections to pagan roots. Additionally, the conversation touches on how the Catholic Church fulfills the fivefold ministry of Ephesians 4:11 in the absence of the Apostles and explores historical evidence regarding the journeys of Apostles like Peter and John.
Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter
Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com
Questions Covered:
- 04:55 - As a “Primitive Christian,” how do you justify replacing 1st-century Holy Days with modern celebrations that have pagan roots?
- 29:00 - If Apostles no longer exist, how does the Catholic Church fulfill the fivefold ministry of Ephesians 4:11?
- 40:12 - Is there historical evidence of where Apostles like Peter and John went to spread Christianity?
- 45:12 - Are there any early church writings regarding Mary?
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us