www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-do-you-define-the-church-mortal-sin-and-sspx-issues
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“What do you mean by ‘The Church’?” This episode addresses the Catholic understanding of the Church’s nature, while also tackling questions about gluttony, the complexities surrounding the SSPX, and the implications of mortal sin on salvation. Each topic sheds light on key aspects of Catholic faith and practice.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:45 - How do you define “The Church”? What is the Catholic understanding of what exactly the Church is?
- 08:19 - If I get “fourths” is that gluttony?
- 14:30 - I’m a Catholic struggling to resolve the viewed contradictions regarding the SSPX.
- 30:48 - You gave me some tips a few weeks ago for visiting a Mormon church and told me to call back and tell you how it went.
- 44:00 - How is the gospel good news if you can commit a mortal sin and lose salvation? What even is a mortal sin?
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