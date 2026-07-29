How Do You Define “The Church”? Mortal Sin and SSPX Issues

“What do you mean by ‘The Church’?” This episode addresses the Catholic understanding of the Church’s nature, while also tackling questions about gluttony, the complexities surrounding the SSPX, and the implications of mortal sin on salvation. Each topic sheds light on key aspects of Catholic faith and practice.

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