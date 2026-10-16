How Do I Heal from Trauma? Spiritual Direction and More

“How do I heal from trauma?” Healing from psychological wounds can be challenging, especially when support is limited. This episode addresses how to navigate this journey with God’s help, while also discussing when to seek spiritual direction and the role of spiritual directors. Additionally, the conversation touches on the interpretation of Jesus’ “whatever” question in Matthew and the distinctions between Catholicism and Eastern Orthodoxy.

Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter

Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com