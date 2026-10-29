What Did the Church Fathers Teach About the Eucharist?

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“How did the Church Fathers teach about the Eucharist?” The early Church Fathers provided profound insights into Jesus’ real presence in the Eucharist, even during His earthly ministry, as seen at the Last Supper. Additionally, the discussion touches on the diversity among the Fathers and their perceived radicalism compared to modern interpretations, as well as the relationship between the Fathers and the Protestant Reformers.
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Questions Covered:
- 12:30 - How did the Church Fathers explain Jesus’ real presence in the Eucharist when Jesus was still alive (like at the Last Supper)?
- 24:00 - In the early centuries of Christianity there seems to be a great diversity of persons among the Church fathers, and that got lost somewhere along the line in the West. It seems like the Fathers were a bit more radical, then they became a bit more “clean cut.” I feel like the modern Church could use a bit more of that original radicalism. What do you think?
- 33:18 - It seems like the Church Fathers were so obviously Catholic. Did the Protestant Reformers just ignore them?
- 44:15 - What is your opinion on why the Church Fathers are so ignored by modern Protestants?
- 49:45 - The Church Fathers can be surprisingly easy to read, and they are great teachers.
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