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“How did the Apostles eat His body and blood?” This question delves into the mystery of the Eucharist, exploring how the Last Supper connects to Christ’s sacrifice. Other topics include the lack of accurate depictions of Jesus and Mary, and the significance of Galilee in Jesus’ life and ministry. Join the conversation on these profound aspects of faith.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:30 - How did the Apostles at the Last Supper eat His body and blood if he had not died and risen yet?
- 07:11 - Why do we not have an accurate depiction of Jesus and Mary? We have accurate depictions of Julius Caesar and other figures of old. So if Jesus and Mary are the most important figures in history why do we not have an accurate depiction of them?
- 16:49 - Read a book by Peter Brown on the Cult of the Saints. Does Joe have any examples of intercessory prayers that are prior to the third century?
- 28:55 - Why did God and Jesus choose Galilee and not Judea for the birth and ministry of Jesus?
- 38:50 - Parable of Talent Matthew 25- 14- onward. The one that got one talent buried the talent. The description of the master “ Master, I knew you were a demanding person harvesting where you did not plant and harvesting where you did not gather” Does this apply to God/ Jesus? Does the church have a teaching regarding this excerpt from scripture?
- 48:05 - The Eucharist- being a “thank offering”- Did research on David and Thank offering and how it was supposed to be done daily. She wants to know if since the Last Supper the offering of the Eucharist has been done every day since it was instituted?
- 51:23 - If you are under mortal threat would it be a mortal sin to deny your faith?
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