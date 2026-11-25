“How did the Apostles eat His body and blood?” This question delves into the mystery of the Eucharist, exploring how the Last Supper connects to Christ’s sacrifice. Other topics include the lack of accurate depictions of Jesus and Mary, and the significance of Galilee in Jesus’ life and ministry. Join the conversation on these profound aspects of faith.

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