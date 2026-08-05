www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-can-we-trust-early-christians-intercession-and-unity
Audio only:
“How can we trust early Christians?” This question opens a discussion on the reliability of early Christian teachings, alongside inquiries about the Catholic Church’s agreements with the Oriental Orthodox and the practice of seeking intercession from deceased loved ones. These topics highlight the complexities of faith and tradition in Catholicism.
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Questions Covered:
- 07:14 - How do we know which early Christians to trust?
- 20:20 - Do you think the Catholic Church’s agreement with the Oriental Orthodox on many doctrines is a good argument against Protestantism?
- 43:03 - Can you ask deceased family or friends for intercession even though they haven’t been canonized?
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