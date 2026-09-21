www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-can-the-eucharist-be-jesus-body-faith-and-rituals
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“How can the Eucharist be Jesus’ body?” This question opens a discussion on the profound mystery of the Eucharist, addressing concerns about Jesus’ words on spirit and flesh. The conversation also touches on the historical context of the Eucharist, the nature of Catholic Mass compared to other rituals, and how to respond to misconceptions from friends of different faiths.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:40 - How can it truly be the body and blood of Jesus if he says that it is the spirit that gives life and the flesh is of no avail?
- 14:00 - Aside from Ambrose of Mila, where can we see clearly the Eucharist becoming the body and blood of Christ?
- 22:20 - Does ‘scene’ in 2 Thess 2:7 mean or related to tabernacle?
- 31:41 - I’m Syro-Malabar Catholic. How is the Catholic Mass more than just a ritual like in other religions like Hinduism?
- 35:00 - How do I respond when my Hindu and Muslim friends say the Eucharist is superstition?
- 38:16 - How are we supposed to understand that the Eucharist is really Jesus as fallen away Catholics?
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