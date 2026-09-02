www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-can-the-early-church-guide-you-to-becoming-catholic
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“How can the Early Church guide you to becoming Catholic?” This question opens a discussion on the foundational teachings and traditions that shape Catholic faith today. Additionally, the conversation touches on why pro-choice Catholics are allowed to receive communion and the generational divide in perspectives among Catholics, particularly regarding the reverence of Gen Z.
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Questions Covered:
- 04:08 - How can the Early Church guide people to becoming Catholic?
- 15:35 - I’m a revert. Why do priests, bishops, cardinals allow pro choice Catholics receive communion?
- 35:52 - I notice a generational divide among Catholics . The older generation tends to look down upon Gen Z Catholics even though they tend to be more reverent and faithful to Christ and the Church.
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