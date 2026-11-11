How John 6 Points to the Eucharist – Pope Leo Statue

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-can-i-respond-to-claims-of-a-satanic-church-eucharist-john-6
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“How Does John 6 Point to the Eucharist ?” This question opens a discussion on addressing misconceptions about Catholicism, including a friend’s assertion about the Church’s appearance. The conversation also touches on the interpretation of John 6:63 and its implications for understanding the Eucharist, providing a well-rounded exploration of faith and scripture.
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