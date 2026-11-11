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audio • Catholic Answers Live

How John 6 Points to the Eucharist – Pope Leo Statue

Joe Heschmeyer 2026-11-11T17:29:46
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“How Does John 6 Point to the Eucharist ?” This question opens a discussion on addressing misconceptions about Catholicism, including a friend’s assertion about the Church’s appearance. The conversation also touches on the interpretation of John 6:63 and its implications for understanding the Eucharist, providing a well-rounded exploration of faith and scripture.

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Questions Covered:

  • 0:01 – Responding to Giant Pope Leo Statue
  • 11:49 - My friend said the Catholic church looks satanic. How can I respond?
  • 35:16 - I studied a structure of John 6:63 is referring to 51-57 reveals to respond to them rather than the Catholic Eucharist.
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