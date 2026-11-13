www.catholic.com/audio/cal/how-can-catholics-win-bible-disputes-exodus-and-james-2
“How can Catholics win Bible disputes?” This episode addresses strategies for Catholics engaging in discussions with Protestants about Scripture. The conversation also touches on the historical timing of the Exodus and the complexities of justification as discussed in James 2:14-26, providing a well-rounded exploration of these important topics.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:12 - Catholics and Protestants argue about Bible passages. From your years of experience, any advice for Catholics who get involved in these disputes?
- 21:15 - The historical timing of the exodus. What century did it most probably occur? (Jimmy had a podcast video about this topic and this is a follow-up question from that)
- 44:00 - James 2; 14-26- Is it just ongoing justification or initial and ongoing justification?
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