Every Objection to The Papacy Answered – Part 2 (Encore)

“Every Objection to The Papacy Answered” This episode dives into the role of Peter and the significance of Rome in the context of papal authority. Explore questions like whether the Bible indicates Peter’s presence in Rome and how 1 Peter 5:13 supports this claim, along with discussions on the implications of Paul rebuking Peter and the nature of papal fallibility.

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