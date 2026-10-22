Every Objection to The Papacy Answered – Part 2 (Encore)

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/every-objection-to-the-papacy-answered-part-2
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“Every Objection to The Papacy Answered” This episode dives into the role of Peter and the significance of Rome in the context of papal authority. Explore questions like whether the Bible indicates Peter’s presence in Rome and how 1 Peter 5:13 supports this claim, along with discussions on the implications of Paul rebuking Peter and the nature of papal fallibility.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:00 - Is the papacy unbiblical or a temporary office?
- 07:30 - Does the Bible ever say Peter went to Rome?
- 11:30 - How does 1 Peter 5:13 support Peter’s presence in Rome?
- 14:30 - Did Peter and Paul really found the church in Rome together?
- 16:30 - Does Paul rebuking Peter disprove papal authority?
- 19:30 - Can a pope be fallible or rebuked for his actions?
- 23:00 - Is the real Protestant objection that we don’t need structure, sacraments, or hierarchy?
- 25:30 - What does the temple veil really mean for Christian worship?
- 29:00 - If Jesus is the only mediator, why do we have priests or popes?
- 32:30 - Does the Eucharist show that Christian priesthood is still valid?
- 36:00 - What’s the real difference between Catholicism and Orthodoxy on the papacy?
- 39:30 - Is the Pope really just “first among equals”?
- 42:00 - What does Irenaeus say about Rome’s authority and apostolic succession?
- 45:00 - Did Pope John Paul II suggest the papacy could look different in the future?
- 47:30 - Is the complexity of the modern papacy a sign of corruption or growth?
- 50:00 - Does celibacy contradict Peter’s example?
- 53:00 - Was Peter actually married during his apostleship?
- 55:00 - Is the Pope the Antichrist and the Church the Whore of Babylon?
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