Every Objection to The Papacy Answered – Part 1 (Encore)

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“Every Objection to The Papacy Answered” This episode explores the complexities of papal authority, addressing questions like whether the papacy is unbiblical and if Peter was ever in Rome. Tune in as we also delve into the implications of Paul’s relationship with Peter and the significance of “Babylon” in 1 Peter 5:13.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:22 - Why do people object to the Pope’s role in the Church?
- 06:40 - Isn’t the papacy unbiblical and not meant to persist beyond Peter?
- 10:35 - Does the Bible ever say Peter was in Rome?
- 14:20 - What does “Babylon” mean in 1 Peter 5:13, and how is that connected to Rome?
- 17:15 - Didn’t Paul co-found the Church in Rome with Peter?
- 20:05 - Paul rebuked Peter—doesn’t that undermine papal authority?
- 25:18 - Was Peter’s behavior in Antioch heretical or just scandalous?
- 30:40 - Doesn’t Galatians 2 show Peter as just another apostle, not a leader?
- 34:25 - Why do Protestants say we don’t need a Pope if Jesus tore the temple veil?
- 39:12 - Does Jesus as sole mediator mean there’s no place for the Pope or priests?
- 43:50 - Why is Hebrews 10 crucial to properly understanding the torn temple veil?
- 47:00 - Is priesthood abolished in the New Testament?
- 50:10 - What does 1 Corinthians 10 tell us about sacrifice, the Eucharist, and priests?
- 54:45 - Why is there a structural Protestant objection to the papacy?
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