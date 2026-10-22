Every Objection to The Papacy Answered – Part 1 (Encore)

“Every Objection to The Papacy Answered” This episode explores the complexities of papal authority, addressing questions like whether the papacy is unbiblical and if Peter was ever in Rome. Tune in as we also delve into the implications of Paul’s relationship with Peter and the significance of “Babylon” in 1 Peter 5:13.

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