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audio • Catholic Answers Live

Does the World Really Need More Silence? Rudeness and AI

Joe Heschmeyer2026-07-22T17:15:18
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“Does the world really need more silence?” This question opens a discussion on the importance of quiet in our lives, alongside insights on navigating rudeness in an increasingly digital age. The conversation also touches on the surprising stance of Catholic Answers regarding piano and the implications of Norway’s near ban on AI in elementary schools.

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Questions Covered:

  • 02:15 - Does the world really need more silence?
  • 16:00 - How Not to Be Rude in 2026
  • 34:55 - Catholic Answers Comes Out Against Piano
  • 49:00 - Norway Imposes Near Ban on AI in Elementary School
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