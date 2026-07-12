Does the Bible Teach the Invocation of Saints and Purgatory?

“Does the Bible teach the invocation of saints?” This question opens a discussion on the role of saints in Catholic belief, alongside inquiries about the end of animal sacrifice in Scripture, the presence of archangels, and the interpretation of 2 Corinthians 5:8 regarding Purgatory. The conversation also touches on the differences in Gospel accounts of Judas’s betrayal.

Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter

Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com