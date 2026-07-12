www.catholic.com/audio/cal/does-the-bible-teach-the-invocation-of-saints-and-purgatory
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“Does the Bible teach the invocation of saints?” This question opens a discussion on the role of saints in Catholic belief, alongside inquiries about the end of animal sacrifice in Scripture, the presence of archangels, and the interpretation of 2 Corinthians 5:8 regarding Purgatory. The conversation also touches on the differences in Gospel accounts of Judas’s betrayal.
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Questions Covered:
- 06:05 - Does the Bible teach the invocation of saints?
- 13:30 - Where in the Bible is the end of animal sacrifice? And why was it ended?
- 20:15 - Where are the archangels in the Bible?
- 23:58 - Matthew, Mark, and Luke all have Judas kissing Jesus. John does not. Which one is true?
- 32:55 - 2 Cor.5:8 says to be absent with the body is to be present with Christ. Do protestants think that they all go to heaven? What about Purgatory?
- 41:35 - Is the Deuterocanon read in the same way the rest of the Old Testament is?
- 48:32 - Regarding Isaiah 37:36 records the siege of Jesusalem by the Assyrians. Was the Angel that was sent to save Jerusalem actually a pharaoh from Egypt? Is it possible that the bible recorded the pharaoh and his army as an angel from God?
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