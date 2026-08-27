Do Catholics Ignore St. Jerome on Mary? Virginity and Heaven

“Do Catholics ignore St. Jerome on Mary?” Some Protestants argue that St. Jerome’s views contradict Catholic teachings, but this episode addresses that claim. Additionally, questions about why Mary and Jesus are the only ones in heaven with bodies, and the Church’s interpretation of Jesus having siblings, highlight the rich discussion surrounding Marian doctrines.

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