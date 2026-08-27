www.catholic.com/audio/cal/do-catholics-ignore-st-jerome-on-mary-virginity-and-heaven
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“Do Catholics ignore St. Jerome on Mary?” Some Protestants argue that St. Jerome’s views contradict Catholic teachings, but this episode addresses that claim. Additionally, questions about why Mary and Jesus are the only ones in heaven with bodies, and the Church’s interpretation of Jesus having siblings, highlight the rich discussion surrounding Marian doctrines.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:00 - Some Protestants claim that we ignore St. Jerome on Mary because he doesn’t support the Catholic view of her. Is this true?
- 14:21 - Why are Mary and Jesus the only people in heaven who have bodies?
- 16:53 - Why did Mary have Jesus in her womb before she was married to Joseph?
- 19:31 - Regarding Mary’s perpetual virginity. How does the Church interpret Jesus having siblings?
- 30:47 - I’m a new Catholic. If Adam and Eve would they have been assumed like Mary?
- 34:48 - I’m in the process of converting from Protestantism. How early can you go back on Marian veneration and doctrines. I was taught the church absorbed pagan practices to fit saint veneration.
- 46:09 - How could Joseph divorce Mary quietly if everyone would have known since it was such a close-knit community?
- 49:16 - How many times has Mary revealed she was a perpetual virgin in Marian apparitions?
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