www.catholic.com/audio/cal/do-catholics-believe-in-the-rapture-antichrist-and-darkness
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“Do Catholics believe in the rapture?” This question opens a discussion on Catholic eschatology, addressing where the idea of the rapture originated and its connection to dispensationalism. The conversation also touches on the Illumination of Conscience, the concept of the Antichrist, and the significance of the mark of the beast, providing a comprehensive look at these intriguing topics.
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Questions Covered:
- 05:30 - Do Catholics believe in the rapture?
- 15:07 - Where did the idea of the Rapture come from?
- 16:26 - What is dispensationalism, and is it ancient or a modern invention?
- 21:10 - What is the Illumination of Conscience (or “the Warning”)? What is it, and when might it happen?
- 29:10 - The Three Days of Darkness—what is it, and does the Church require belief in it?
- 34:29 - What—or who—is the Antichrist?
- 44:50 - What does “666,” the mark of the beast, actually mean?
- 51:25 - As Catholics, what are we supposed to do with all this? Should we be afraid?
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