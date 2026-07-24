Do Catholics Believe in the Rapture? Antichrist and Darkness

“Do Catholics believe in the rapture?” This question opens a discussion on Catholic eschatology, addressing where the idea of the rapture originated and its connection to dispensationalism. The conversation also touches on the Illumination of Conscience, the concept of the Antichrist, and the significance of the mark of the beast, providing a comprehensive look at these intriguing topics.

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