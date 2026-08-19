Did the Early Church Apostatize? Authority and Sacraments

“Did the Early Church Apostatize?” This question opens a discussion on the perceived complexities of Church teachings compared to the simplicity of Jesus and the Apostles’ message. The conversation also addresses the Church’s transition to wealth and power, the authorization of a central teaching authority, and concerns about early Church Fathers blending doctrines.

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