www.catholic.com/audio/cal/did-the-early-church-apostatize-authority-and-sacraments
Audio only:
“Did the Early Church Apostatize?” This question opens a discussion on the perceived complexities of Church teachings compared to the simplicity of Jesus and the Apostles’ message. The conversation also addresses the Church’s transition to wealth and power, the authorization of a central teaching authority, and concerns about early Church Fathers blending doctrines.
Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter
Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com
Questions Covered:
- 06:10 - Where Jesus and the Apostles taught a simple message of faith in Christ, direct prayer to God, and that all believers are equal, protestants and mormons will say, the Church taught a complex system of sacraments, prayer to saints, and obedience to a human priesthood.
- 14:00 - But rather than the poor and unencumbered faith of Jesus and the Apostles, the Church soon became rich and politically powerful. How does this not add up to a great apostasy?
- 24:05 - Where in the New Testament did Jesus or the Apostles authorize a central teaching authority (Magisterium) whose traditions carry equal weight to the written Word of God?
- 36:01 - Here’s one from the LDS: If the original Apostles were killed without passing on their priesthood keys, by what authority did later bishops perform valid baptisms or lead Christ’s Church?
- 47:50 - Didn’t early Church Fathers like Justin Martyr and Origen corrupt pure Christian doctrine by blending Hebrew scripture with Greek Hellenistic philosophy?
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us