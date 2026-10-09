www.catholic.com/audio/cal/did-paul-say-women-cant-teach-bible-translations-and-more
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“Did Paul say women can’t teach?” This question opens a discussion on the role of women in the Church, alongside inquiries about the Vulgate’s Old Testament books recognized by Orthodox traditions and the significance of Sirach 45:1-5 in relation to the Tree of Life. Additionally, the episode addresses how to evaluate new Bible translations and the Catholic perspective on the Protoevangelium of James.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:55 - Paul says women shouldn’t be allowed to teach, so why do we allow women to teach?
- 20:08 - Of all the copies of the vulgate printed, did any of them have books in the OT recognized by the Orthodox?
- 23:20 - Sirach 45:1-5 mentions the law of life and knowledge. Is this an allusion to the Tree of Life in the Garden of Eden?
- 37:33 - How do we evaluate the quality of new Bible translations?
- 49:46 - How Catholics should view thew Protoevangelium of James?
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