Did Paul Say Women Cant Teach? Bible Translations and More

“Did Paul say women can’t teach?” This question opens a discussion on the role of women in the Church, alongside inquiries about the Vulgate’s Old Testament books recognized by Orthodox traditions and the significance of Sirach 45:1-5 in relation to the Tree of Life. Additionally, the episode addresses how to evaluate new Bible translations and the Catholic perspective on the Protoevangelium of James.

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