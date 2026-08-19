www.catholic.com/audio/cal/did-paul-believe-jesus-is-god-sabbath-and-soul-sleep
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“Did Paul believe Jesus is God?” This question leads to a discussion on the clarity of Paul’s writings regarding Christ’s divinity. Additionally, the conversation touches on how early Christians observed the Sabbath without many churches, the nature of the true Church, and the Seventh Day Adventist perspective on soul sleep and the commandments.
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Questions Covered:
- 04:02 - In the Early Church how did people keep the sabbath holy if there wasn’t many churches to go to?
- 15:16 - I struggle to see if Paul believed Jesus is God based on his writings. Can you help clarify?
- 29:15 - How do we respond to the claim that every church is part of the one true church?
- 34:15 - What is your opinion on the Seventh Day Adventist claim on soul sleep and the 10 commandments in relation to the sabbath?
- 47:50 - Who was the first the pope and how did he become pope?
- 52:23 - Is the Catholic Church an extension of Judaism or is there some intersection
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