Did Paul Believe Jesus Is God? Sabbath and Soul Sleep

“Did Paul believe Jesus is God?” This question leads to a discussion on the clarity of Paul’s writings regarding Christ’s divinity. Additionally, the conversation touches on how early Christians observed the Sabbath without many churches, the nature of the true Church, and the Seventh Day Adventist perspective on soul sleep and the commandments.

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