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audio • Catholic Answers Live

Why Young People Should Still Aspire to Parenthood and Partnership

Joe Heschmeyer2026-07-22T17:16:19
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Despite declining fertility rates, many young individuals still hold onto these aspirations of parenthood. Some find this shocking. Additionally, the discussion touches on what Pope Leo might consider for his next encyclical, highlighting the evolving nature of family and faith in contemporary society.

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Questions Covered:

  • 03:45 - Even as Fertility Rates Drop, Young Still Aspire to Partnership and Parenthood, UN Report Shows
  • 28:35 - What Should Pope Leo Do for His Next Encyclical?
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