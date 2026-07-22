Why Young People Should Still Aspire to Parenthood and Partnership

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/can-young-people-still-aspire-to-parenthood-and-partnership
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Despite declining fertility rates, many young individuals still hold onto these aspirations of parenthood. Some find this shocking. Additionally, the discussion touches on what Pope Leo might consider for his next encyclical, highlighting the evolving nature of family and faith in contemporary society.
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