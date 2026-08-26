Can You Be Saved Outside the Church? Bishops and Doctrine

“Can you be saved outside the Church?” This question opens a discussion on the complexities of salvation and the Church’s teachings, including how to reconcile past statements on salvation with current doctrine. Other topics include the existence of bishops in the Arctic, the Protoevangelium of James, and the implications of the cadaver synod on papal authority.

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