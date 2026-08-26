www.catholic.com/audio/cal/can-you-be-saved-outside-the-church-bishops-and-doctrine
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“Can you be saved outside the Church?” This question opens a discussion on the complexities of salvation and the Church’s teachings, including how to reconcile past statements on salvation with current doctrine. Other topics include the existence of bishops in the Arctic, the Protoevangelium of James, and the implications of the cadaver synod on papal authority.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:35 - Are there bishops in the arctic?
- 05:57 - Regarding the development of doctrine on salvation outside the church. How can the church reconcile previous statements of the church like those who shed blood for Christ have no salvation if they are not in union with the Roman Pontiff in Cantate Domino?
- 17:59 - Protoevangelium of James. When was it written and can you explain more about it?
- 25:04 - What’s the best way to leave the protestant church and enter the Catholic Church?
- 42:30 - Regarding the cadaver synod. If one pope can nullify a previous pope, how does that square with apostolic and papal authority?
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