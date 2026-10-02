www.catholic.com/audio/cal/can-we-pray-to-saints-sola-scriptura-and-the-incarnation
Audio only:
“Can we pray to saints?” This question opens a discussion on the biblical basis for intercessory prayer, particularly in light of sola scriptura. The episode also addresses the implications of the Immaculate Conception on Christ’s incarnation and the complexities of understanding Catholic doctrine for those drawn to the faith.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:05 - Jimmy, I know in recent weeks you have taken several different approaches to refuting Gavin Ortlund’s position that Christians should not pray to saints. I’d like to focus on just one area: When Ortlund argues against praying to the saints because the Bible lacks any instruction to pray to them, is that a fair standard, even for someone who accepts sola scriptura?
- 16:30 - If the Immaculate Conception is true, how could Christ assume sinful flesh in the incarnation?
- 40:00 - I feel drawn to Catholicism, but If God wants us to become Catholic, why does it seem so complex to understand? I’m reading about the filioque and all these concepts. It just a little overwhelming and I don’t feel confident in my analysis of all these doctrinal arguments.
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