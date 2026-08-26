Can We Disagree With Church Teachings? Tradition and Mass

“Can we disagree with Church teachings?” This question opens a discussion on the nuances of faith and tradition, addressing what teachings might be open to personal interpretation. The conversation also touches on how to respond to claims that tradition is unnecessary, the nature of the Mass as a propitiatory sacrifice, and the implications of the canon problem for Sola Scriptura.

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