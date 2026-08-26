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Can We Disagree With Church Teachings? Tradition and Mass

Joe Heschmeyer2026-08-26T18:17:12
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“Can we disagree with Church teachings?” This question opens a discussion on the nuances of faith and tradition, addressing what teachings might be open to personal interpretation. The conversation also touches on how to respond to claims that tradition is unnecessary, the nature of the Mass as a propitiatory sacrifice, and the implications of the canon problem for Sola Scriptura.

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Questions Covered:

  • 04:58 - What Church teachings can we disagree with?
  • 11:00 - How to I respond when a protestant says that they don’t need tradition because everything that was needed was written in scripture?
  • 20:20 - Can you explain how the Mass is a propitiatory sacrifice contrary to how the reformers would understand it?
  • 45:40 - What is the canon problem and how is it detrimental to Sola Scriptura?
  • 53:10 - Why is Church infallibility necessary and why not just have Church authority?
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