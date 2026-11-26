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“Can video games be good?” This question opens a discussion on the impact of video games, touching on topics like effective altruism and its connection to the “Spreadsheet Gospel,” as well as the true value of a home. The conversation also delves into how video games might influence societal issues, including the NFL.
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