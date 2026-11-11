www.catholic.com/audio/cal/can-the-church-decide-who-goes-to-heaven-eucharist-explained
Audio only:
“Can the Church decide who goes to heaven?” This question opens a discussion on the Church’s role in salvation, alongside varied topics such as the faith of the Oriental Orthodoxy and the implications of attending Mass. The conversation also touches on explaining the Eucharist to non-Catholics and the belief in justification by faith alone.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:32 - I am convinced of the faith of the Oriental Orthodoxy.
- 22:50 - I don’t think that the Catholic church should be able to decide who goes to heaven or hell. I also think that Catholic teaching of attending Mass is damning people to hell.
- 41:09 - How do I explain Luke 22:19 (in remembrance) as it relates to the eucharist to my dad who isn’t Catholic.
- 47:50 - I believe in justification on Faith alone.
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