Can the Church Decide Who Goes to Heaven? Eucharist Explained

“Can the Church decide who goes to heaven?” This question opens a discussion on the Church’s role in salvation, alongside varied topics such as the faith of the Oriental Orthodoxy and the implications of attending Mass. The conversation also touches on explaining the Eucharist to non-Catholics and the belief in justification by faith alone.

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