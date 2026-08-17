Why Reject Sola Scriptura? Tradition and Mary Explained

“Why Reject Sola Scriptura?” This episode addresses key concerns about the authority of Scripture versus Tradition, including the top reasons to reject sola scriptura and the implications of Mary’s sinlessness for those exploring Catholicism. Additional questions tackle the interpretation of Acts 17:11 and whether Jesus criticized Tradition, providing a comprehensive look at these important topics.

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