Why Reject Sola Scriptura? Tradition and Mary Explained

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/can-sola-scriptura-be-trusted-tradition-and-mary-explained
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“Why Reject Sola Scriptura?” This episode addresses key concerns about the authority of Scripture versus Tradition, including the top reasons to reject sola scriptura and the implications of Mary’s sinlessness for those exploring Catholicism. Additional questions tackle the interpretation of Acts 17:11 and whether Jesus criticized Tradition, providing a comprehensive look at these important topics.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:20 - Top 3 reasons to Reject Sola Scriptura
- 16:20 - I’ve heard Protestants cite Acts 17:11 in support of sola scriptura: “they received the word with all eagerness, examining the scriptures daily to see if these things were so.” Is that a good translation?
- 22:30 - My friend believes in sola scripture, and is interested in Catholicism, but can’t get over our belief in the sinlessness of Mary. How can I help him?
- 29:15 - Does Jesus speak badly of Tradition?
- 33:30 - Would John 21 verse 25 (that not everything Jesus did could not be contained in books) be a good citation in refuting sola scriptura?
- 36:18 - Which of the Bible writers were Protestant? If none, why are the Protestants trying to claim it is their bible?
- 45:35 - In my Church there are some “traditions” that are not part of the Mass but are done during Mass anyway.
- 48:29 - My evangelical friend told me there are books in the Catholic Bible that were written 400 years before Jesus was born, and that’s where Catholics get all their crazy teachings. He says they are not divinely inspired but Catholics put them in there.
- 51:55 - My niece told me she left the Church because it was founded by the Romans, and that her priest didn’t know scripture.
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