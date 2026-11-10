www.catholic.com/audio/cal/can-orthodox-and-catholics-unite-sacraments-and-schism
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“Can Orthodox and Catholics unite?” This episode addresses the complexities of unity between these two traditions, including the role of Eastern Catholics in bridging the divide. Other questions explore the interpretation of Isaiah 22:19-22 regarding the papacy, and the implications of differing sacramental views in mixed-faith families.
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Questions Covered:
- 00:43 - Questions on Orthodoxy and objections to Orthodoxy
- 01:47 - What does unity actually look like within the Eastern and Oriental Orthodox? How did it look before any schism? I feel like Eastern Catholics will be key to breaking the schism.
- 06:53 - One child is raising his family in the Latin rite and the other in Greek Orthodox; my son’s family was advised not to go to my granddaughter’s Greek Orthodox baptism because it wouldn’t really be bearing witness to a true sacrament—what do you think of that?
- 14:15 - How do the Orthodox interpret Isaiah 22:19-22 in the context of the papacy?
- 20:33 - Would you recommend young men such as me to read this newly published Orthodox Christian Bible, or should I have a spiritual director to guide me through it; and how much authority should I look into the Catechism when reading it?
- 41:02 - For a fellow who’s been divorced and remarried, what is the argument for Roman Catholicism over an Orthodox Church that would accept him and still give him valid sacraments and not have him explode his whole life?
- 52:30 - Is there a possibility for a reunion with Greek Orthodoxy but allow the differences to remain, in light of the 2007 Ravenna document?
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