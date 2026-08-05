Should New Converts Evangelize? Signs from God and the Torah

“Should new converts evangelize?” This question opens a discussion on the role of new believers in sharing their faith, addressing whether they can represent their parish right away. Other topics include the antiquity of Miriam’s song in Exodus, the timeline of the Torah’s final form during King David’s reign, and the interpretation of light patterns as signs from God.

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