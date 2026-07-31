Can Modern Biblical Criticism Be Accepted? Mary, Enoch, God

“Can modern biblical criticism be accepted?” This question opens a discussion on the complexities of faith and interpretation, addressing concerns about how Catholics reconcile personal beliefs with Church teachings. Other topics include the significance of the Book of Enoch, the concept of Jesus having the odor of sanctity, and guidance for a teenager struggling with belief in God.

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