www.catholic.com/audio/cal/can-modern-biblical-criticism-be-accepted-mary-enoch-god
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“Can modern biblical criticism be accepted?” This question opens a discussion on the complexities of faith and interpretation, addressing concerns about how Catholics reconcile personal beliefs with Church teachings. Other topics include the significance of the Book of Enoch, the concept of Jesus having the odor of sanctity, and guidance for a teenager struggling with belief in God.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:32 - I sense that you didn’t answer Richard’s questions properly but instead framed it in a way where it was dismissed. I have the same questions, and it seems like dismissing scripture almost makes it seem as though it’s preaching a different gospel.
- 15:00 - I’m confused about the acceptance of modern biblical criticism. How much do Catholics have to believe personally and externally about the teachings of the Church?
- 28:50 - My friend who is Missouri Synod and asked me about the Bible of Enoch. I’ve never heard of this. What is it? What can I send her to read?
- 38:18 - Did Jesus have the odor of sanctity?
- 44:23 - My 16-year-old nephew is saying he doesn’t believe in God anymore. What advice do you have to help with showing God’s existence?
- 50:12 - Why was Mary able to marry Joseph but didn’t need to be open to life/ have relations with him for it to be considered valid?
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