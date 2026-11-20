www.catholic.com/audio/cal/can-jesus-know-everything-nestorianism-and-the-rapture
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Questions Covered:
- 00:41 - Continue the discussion of Nestorianism.
- 10:49 - What dropped today on Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World?
- 13:14 - How could I properly explain the Rapture and millennialism to my practicing Baptist son-in-law according to our Catholic view?
- 22:14 - We have a new witch shop in town; what’s the best way to counteract this and be proactive, and what is my authority without getting into trouble?
- 28:43 - When Jesus was born, did he know everything?
- 33:24 - What do the gates of Hades represent in Matthew 16:18, and does “will not prevail” mean the Church holding firm against the gates, advancing through the gates, or both?
- 42:26 - How can Catholic teaching that homosexual desire isn’t sinful in itself be reconciled with Jesus condemning adultery in the heart?
- 51:37 - Jewish converts to Catholicism are not encouraged to keep the Sabbath or kosher; how does that factor into Jesus saying, “If you love me, keep my commandments”?
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