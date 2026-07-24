Are We Living in the End Times? Signs and Revelation

“Are we living in the end times right now—the ‘last days’?” This question opens a discussion on the signs that may precede Jesus’ return, alongside insights into Catholic beliefs about the Book of Revelation and whether Jesus got the end-of-the-world prophecies wrong. The conversation covers a range of perspectives on these significant topics.

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