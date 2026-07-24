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Are We Living in the End Times? Signs and Revelation

Jimmy Akin2026-07-24T19:44:13
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“Are we living in the end times right now—the ‘last days’?” This question opens a discussion on the signs that may precede Jesus’ return, alongside insights into Catholic beliefs about the Book of Revelation and whether Jesus got the end-of-the-world prophecies wrong. The conversation covers a range of perspectives on these significant topics.

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Questions Covered:

  • 02:59 - Are we living in the end times right now—the “last days”?
  • 14:40 - What are the signs that will precede the return of Jesus?
  • 34:58 - What do Catholics believe about the Book of Revelation? Is it a coded timeline of the future?
  • 48:00 - Did Jesus Get the End-of-the-World Prophecies Wrong?
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