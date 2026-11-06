www.catholic.com/audio/cal/are-we-less-ourselves-before-final-judgment-lust-and-fatima
Audio only:
“Are we less ourselves before final judgment?” This question leads to a discussion on the nature of our body-soul composite and what it means for our identity after death. The conversation also touches on overcoming lust and the societal repentance required for Mary’s request at Fatima, along with the inclusion of the book of Tobit in the Bible.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:52 - If we are supposed to see ourselves as a body soul composite, then are we less of ourselves before the final judgment when we die?
- 20:24 - How do you overcome lust?
- 42:50 - What would have been the level of societal repentance needed to satisfy Mary’s request at Fatima before the wars?
- 49:30 - Why is the book of Tobit included in the bible if it’s a source of fiction?
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