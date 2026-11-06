Are We Less Ourselves Before Final Judgment? Lust and Fatima

“Are we less ourselves before final judgment?” This question leads to a discussion on the nature of our body-soul composite and what it means for our identity after death. The conversation also touches on overcoming lust and the societal repentance required for Mary’s request at Fatima, along with the inclusion of the book of Tobit in the Bible.

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