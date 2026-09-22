Are Relics Pagan? Salvation, Scripture, and Marriage Issues

“Are relics just a pagan practice adopted by Catholics?” This question opens a discussion on the intersection of tradition and belief, while also addressing varied topics such as the role of scripture in debates with atheists, the nature of final judgment, and the validity of Mass at interfaith weddings. Additionally, the conversation touches on the Catholic understanding of salvation and the responsibilities regarding marriage convalidation.

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