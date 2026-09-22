www.catholic.com/audio/cal/are-relics-pagan-salvation-scripture-and-marriage-issues
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“Are relics just a pagan practice adopted by Catholics?” This question opens a discussion on the intersection of tradition and belief, while also addressing varied topics such as the role of scripture in debates with atheists, the nature of final judgment, and the validity of Mass at interfaith weddings. Additionally, the conversation touches on the Catholic understanding of salvation and the responsibilities regarding marriage convalidation.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:56 - Are Relics Just a Pagan Practice Adopted by Catholics?
- 15:05 - Can I leave scripture out of a debate and still make my point to an atheist?
- 23:18 - Can we be enough at the final judgement?
- 31:00 - Can Mass be celebrated at a wedding between a Catholic and a Protestant?
- 32:55 - What don’t Catholic’s believe about the notion of Salvation by faith?
- 42:35 - Should I appeal to my Bishop if my priest says I need to convalidating my marriage before receiving the Sacraments?
- 49:14 - If you are a Catholic with extra money you don’t need, is this a mortal sin based on CCC 2446 and 2 homily of Lazurus by St. John Chrysostom?
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