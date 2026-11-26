www.catholic.com/audio/cal/are-muslims-set-to-outnumber-christians-turkey-and-more
Audio only:
Audio not yet available
“Are Muslims set to outnumber Christians?” This question leads to a discussion on the current demographic trends and their implications. The conversation also touches on Turkey’s situation, the historical context of Hawaii, and even a brief mention of the cultural impact of video games like GTA 6.
Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter
Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com
Questions Covered:
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us