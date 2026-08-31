www.catholic.com/audio/cal/are-eucharistic-beliefs-just-medieval-superstition-communion-faith
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“Are Eucharistic beliefs just medieval superstition?” This question opens a discussion on the nature of Transubstantiation and its significance in Catholic faith. Additional topics include the appropriateness of receiving the Eucharist in the hand, the validity of communion in other churches, and the conversion process for those drawn to Catholicism.
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Questions Covered:
- 00:45 - Are Eucharistic beliefs such as Transubstantiation just medieval superstition or sophistry?
- 16:09 - I’ve heard it argued that its improper to receive the Eucharist on the hand. Is this true?
- 21:14 - My faith side believes but my logical/ protestant side makes me not one to accept. Where do we hear Jesus in the bible that Jesus makes this into his body and not just us wanting to do it as a remembrance?
- 29:21 - Why isn’t communion valid in other churches except for us and the Orthodox?
- 34:02 - I’m convinced by Catholicism but I still live with my parents. What’s the conversion process?
- 39:29 - Is there a medical problem if a person with Celiac takes a host? If it’s changed will it negatively affect them?
- 44:32 - Is it true that the apostles had a meal before receiving the eucharist? If so, why do we have to fast before receiving communion?
- 46:53 - I’m a former baptist minister. Do I have to go to confession before going to communion?
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