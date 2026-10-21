Akita, Fatima and More | Ranking Marian Apparitions (Encore)

Catholic Answers Live continues its ranking of Marian apparitions by examining some of the most significant and widely discussed cases, including Kibeho, Akita, Fatima, and Zeitoun. The episode explains how the Church evaluates each apparition, what level of approval they have received, and what spiritual lessons Catholics can legitimately draw from them while remaining rooted in Church authority and doctrine.

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