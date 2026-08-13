Luke Lancaster is a cradle Catholic from Florida who dove into Scripture and apologetics in high school, when some Protestant family friends were trying to get his family out of Catholicism using the Bible. In college, he took every Scripture course available and led his campus apologetics club. He received his B.A. in theology at Ave Maria University and is working on his M.A. in theology at the Augustine Institute.

Luke was the director of biblical apologetics at the St. Peter Institute (stpeterinstitute.com) and host of the Catholic Challenge apologetics show through Maria Vision USA (DirecTV, Dish Network, and Spectrum cable). He recently spent two years discerning and serving with the Franciscan Friars on the Gila River Native American Reservation. Now he gives presentations on the Faith to churches and creates YouTube videos to build a case for the truth of Catholicism: https://www.youtube.com/@luke1.28.