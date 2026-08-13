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Luke Lancaster

2026-08-13T14:08:38Contributor

Luke Lancaster is a cradle Catholic from Florida who dove into Scripture and apologetics in high school, when some Protestant family friends were trying to get his family out of Catholicism using the Bible. In college, he took every Scripture course available and led his campus apologetics club. He received his B.A. in theology at Ave Maria University and is working on his M.A. in theology at the Augustine Institute.

Luke was the director of biblical apologetics at the St. Peter Institute (stpeterinstitute.com) and host of the Catholic Challenge apologetics show through Maria Vision USA (DirecTV, Dish Network, and Spectrum cable). He recently spent two years discerning and serving with the Franciscan Friars on the Gila River Native American Reservation. Now he gives presentations on the Faith to churches and creates YouTube videos to build a case for the truth of Catholicism: https://www.youtube.com/@luke1.28.

More by Luke Lancaster

You Ain't Getting Saved All by Yourself 06/08/2026
Jehovah's Witnesses Throw the Book at Jesus 04/22/2026
The Bible Is Not a Frog 02/13/2026
Salvation Is Better than You Think 12/02/2025
The Jewish Mass 11/04/2025
What Genre Are the Gospels? 10/14/2025
Some Jewish Objections to Jesus 10/01/2025
What Kind of God Demands Animal Sacrifices? 08/26/2025
Catholics Are Right About Original Sin 07/16/2025
Martin Luther's Most Shocking Opponent 06/23/2025
Old Testament God Mean, Jesus Nice? 05/21/2025
The Sacraments Really Do Stuff 03/25/2025
Why Have Incense at Mass? 11/14/2024
7 Specific Church Traditions 10/25/2024
The Virgin Mary's Sin Offering 01/18/2024
Protestant Prooftexting Pitfalls in Paul 07/13/2022
How Archaeology Dispels Bible Doubts 11/09/2021
The Two Foolish Mistakes of Jephthah 07/30/2021
The Scruples of Luther and Thérèse 06/01/2021
Galatians 2:16 and Sola Fide 05/02/2019
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